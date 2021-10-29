Photoelectric Sensor Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2028 | Balluff GmbH, SICK AG ,Keyence Corporation

The North America Photoelectric Sensor Market is expected to grow from US$ 409.99 million in 2021 to US$ 688.08 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing practices of automation and adoption of advanced technology in the manufacturing industries across the North American region is generating the need of photoelectric sensor to increase the quality of products with reduced error in the production process. Further, Investments in innovative lighting technology have also provided a robust industry outlook. For instance, the government of Chicago introduced a plan in October 2019 to replace over 270,000 city lights with LED lights and intelligent lighting systems by 2022, thereby fostering the demand for sensor, including ambient & proximity light sensor.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Autonics Corporation

Balluff GmbH

Eaton Corporation plc.

ifm electronic GmbH

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

SICK AG

Schneider Electric SE

Keyence Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Photoelectric Sensor Market, by Technology

Retro-Reflective

Thru-Beam

Diffused

North America Photoelectric Sensor Market, by End-use

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Electronics and Semiconductor

Packaging

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Photoelectric Sensor market.

