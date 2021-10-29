Neurovascular Devices Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020-2027

Neurovascular devices are used to treat neurovascular diseases that possibly affect the network of blood vessels that surround the brain. Neurovascular disorders lead to incurable conditions such as strokes and aneurysms. Neurovascular devices are used to prevent stroke, aneurysm embolization, carotid stenosis, and other symptoms. Neurovascular devices are also used for performing surgical procedures to treat aneurysms and other cranial blood flow problems.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Medtronic plc

Johnson and Johnson, Inc (DePuy Synthes)

Penumbra, Inc

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Memry Corporation

Phenox GmbH

North America North America Neurovascular Devices market –

By Product

Neurothrombectomy Devices Clot Retrieval Devices Suction & Aspiration Devices Snares

Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices Embolic Coils Bare Detachable Coils Coated Detachable Coils Flow Diversion Devices Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Carotid Artery Stents Embolic Protection Systems Balloon Occlusion Devices Distal Fillers

Support Devices Microcatheters Microguidewires



By Application

Cerebral Aneurysms

Arteriovenous Malformation & Fistulas

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

The research on the North America Neurovascular Devices Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Neurovascular Devices Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Neurovascular Devices Market.

