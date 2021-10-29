Course Authoring Software Market Growth and Trends to 2020-2027 With Top Companies Like Adobe Inc. Articulate Global Inc. Brainshark, Inc.

The course authoring software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 296.96 million in 2019 to US$ 743.77 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Presently, organizations are rapidly adopting digitalization, which is creating a need for trainers and education professionals to communicate interactive courses leveraging software that enables the learners to develop their personalized web pages, courses, and navigation tools, among others. The adoption of the rapid authoring method has grown significantly during the past few years. The course authoring software reduces time and costs concerning training, thus resulting in engaging content delivery.

Major key players covered in this report:

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Brainshark, Inc.

Easygenerator

Elucidat

Instructure, Inc.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

LearnWorlds

Lessonly, Inc.

SAP Litmos

North America Course Authoring Software Market Segmentation

North America Course Authoring Software Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

North America Course Authoring Software Market – By End User

Educational Institutes

Enterprises

