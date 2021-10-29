Critical Care Equipment Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2027

The Middle East & Africa critical care equipment market is expected to reach US$ 2,816.13 million in 2027 from US$ 1,517.48 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020-2027.

Critical care equipment includes cardiac support, patient monitoring, respiratory support, emergency resuscitation devices, pain management, and other life support equipment designed to care for critically ill patients or have undergone a major surgical procedure, thereby requiring 24-hour care monitoring. These devices help in preventing any serious injury or death of the patient. They are essential in all healthcare facilities like hospitals, clinics, and others.

Major Companies are-

General Electric Company

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Hamilton Medical

Getinge AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CRITICAL CARE EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Patient Monitor Systems

Ventilators Invasive Ventilators Non-invasive Ventilators

Infusion Pumps

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Pulmonology

Neurology

Orthopaedic

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care

Others

Reasons to buy the report

To understand the Middle East & Africa critical care equipment market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for critical care equipment market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Middle East & Africa critical care equipment market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Critical care equipment market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019 to 2027 in Middle East & Africa region

