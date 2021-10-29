North America Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Industry Forecasts Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis | Chiyoda Corporation, Ducon, General Electric, S.A Hamon

According to a new market research report “North America Flue Gas Desulfurization Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The North America flue gas desulfurization market is expected to reach US$ 6,250.04 Million in 2027 from US$ 3,982.75 Million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include: Chiyoda Corporation, Ducon, General Electric, S.A Hamon, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Valmet, Doosan Lentjes, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Flue gas desulfurization refers to technologies that is employed for the removal of sulfur dioxide from the flue gases of the fossil fuel power plants. It is also used to remove sulfur dioxide from the emissions from other sulfur dioxide emitting processes. The flue gas desulfurization materials are available in the solid form and are removed before releasing the gases into the atmosphere. There is a huge demand for flue gas desulfurization from various end use industries.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for North America Flue Gas Desulfurization solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on North America Flue Gas Desulfurization solutions.

North America Flue gas desulfurization Market Segmentation

By Type

Dry FGD

Wet FGD

By Application

Power Generation

Chemical

Iron and Steel

Cement Manufacturing

Others

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for North America Flue Gas Desulfurization Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of North America Flue Gas Desulfurization market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for North America Flue Gas Desulfurization Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

