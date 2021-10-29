COVID-19 Impact North America Customer Care BPO Market Forecast by 2027: Alorica Inc., Arvato AG, Atento, Concentrix Corporation, Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises

The North America Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 7.62 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2018–2027, to account for US$ 11.12 Bn in 2027.

“North America Customer Care BPO Market” study by The Business Market Insights provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. In order to offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence). The RPA has highly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA is a cost-efficient, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors have a huge opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio.

Leading North America Customer Care BPO Market Players:

Alorica Inc.

Arvato AG

Atento

Concentrix Corporation

Sitel Group

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance SE

Teletech Holdings

Webhelp Group

Worldwide Call Centers, Inc.

North America Customer Care BPO market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Customer Care BPO market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Customer Care BPO Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

