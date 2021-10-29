North America Organic Fertilizers Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Leading Players-AgroCare Canada, Biostar Renewables, LLC, Coromandel International Limited

According to a new market research report North America Organic Fertilizers Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The organic fertilizers market in North America is expected to reach US$ 2,442.15 million by 2027 from US$ 1,001.48 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Organic fertilizers are generally obtained from natural sources such as human excreta, animal matter, vegetable matter, manure, etc. They are the vital elements that help to promote the growth of micro-organisms present in the soil. The nutritional content of the organic fertilizers depends upon their composition. Organic fertilizers are easy to use and are also food safe when compared to synthetic fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers cause-specific harmful effects on the environment and the living creatures, due to which the companies have developed organic fertilizers to reduce the damage.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

AgroCare Canada

Biostar Renewables, LLC

Coromandel International Limited

Italpollina SpA

Midwestern BioAg

Perfect Blend, LLC

ScottsMiracle-Gro

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for North America Organic Fertilizers solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on “North America Organic Fertilizers solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for North America Organic Fertilizers Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of North America Organic Fertilizers market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for North America Organic Fertilizers Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

