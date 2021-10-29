Cosmetic Chemicals Market 2021: Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cosmetic chemicals are the primary ingredients that are used for the formulation of personal care products. Cosmetics have come from late civilizations due to the need for improving looks and appearance. Since then, cosmetics ingredients have changed drastically, and new techniques and formulas were introduced to manufacture their cosmetics and scents. Different minerals were used to produce colors by the ancient Egyptian aristocracy to describe their facial features. It was universal during the Greek era to make use of face paints, while the Romans favored baths that contained oil-based perfumes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cosmetic chemicals market has witnessed significant growth due to rising demand for cosmetic products formulated with natural ingredients coupled with consumer willingness to spend on premium products is driving demand for organic grade cosmetic chemicals. Moreover, the growing inclination towards natural and organic cosmetic products provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the cosmetic chemicals market. However, strict government regulations are projected to hamper the overall growth of the cosmetic chemicals market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cosmetic chemicals market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global cosmetic chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cosmetic chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cosmetic chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global cosmetic chemicals market is divided into surfactants, emollients & moisturizers, and film-formers. On the basis of application, the global cosmetic chemicals market is divided into skin care, hair care, and makeup.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cosmetic chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cosmetic chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cosmetic chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cosmetic chemicals market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cosmetic chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from cosmetic chemicals market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cosmetic chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cosmetic chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cosmetic chemicals market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG.

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan

Lanxess

Lonza Group

P&G Chemicals

