Decorative Films and Foils Market 2021: Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2028

A decorative film is a thin laminate film with a clear or colored pattern, which can be applied to substrate materials’ exterior or interior surfaces. A decorative foil is an infused paper product that consists of a paper base printed with the rotogravure system and laminated with polymer resin materials such as PET. Decorative films and foils are used for wood and glass, apart from others; however, they also find applications for other substrates such as wood. Decorative films are available with a variety of colors, transparency, patterns, and textures.

The decorative films and foils market has witnessed significant growth due to rising demand for the automotive industry. Moreover, the increasing R&D activities provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the decorative films and foils market. However, strict government regulations are projected to hamper the overall growth of the decorative films and foils market.

The “Global Decorative Films and Foils Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the decorative films and foils market with detailed market segmentation material type, application, and geography. The global decorative films and foils market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading decorative films and foils market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global decorative films and foils market is segmented on the basis of material type and application. On the basis of material type, the global decorative films and foils market is divided into polyvinyl chloride, polyester, polypropylene, and vinyl. On the basis of application, the global decorative films and foils market is divided into furniture, doors & windows, flooring, and automotive interior & exterior.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global decorative films and foils market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The decorative films and foils market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the decorative films and foils market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the decorative films and foils market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the decorative films and foils market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from decorative films and foils market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for decorative films and foils in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the decorative films and foils market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the decorative films and foils market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Avery Denisson Corporation

AVI Global Plast Pvt. Ltd

Ergis Group

Klockner Pentaplast Group

LG Hausys, Ltd.

Macro Plastic Sdn. Bhd

Mondoplastico S.p.A

Omnova Solutions

Peiyu Plastic Corporation

Renolit

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

