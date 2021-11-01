North America Hot Melt Glue Gun Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG, Adhesive Technologies, Inc., Infinity Bond Adhesives, Arkema, Ellsworth Adhesives, etc.

The hot melt glue gun market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 130.57 million in 2021 to US$ 188.08 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Hot Melt Glue Gun Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Hot Melt Glue Gun market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

The growing need for environment friendly and user-friendly products has resulted in advancements in adhesive dispensing equipment. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing products that are both user-friendly and environmentally friendly. The growing emphasis on manufacturers to innovate new technology in order to generate products that comply with new environmental standards has driven them to innovate and develop the existing technologies. Further, cordless hot glue guns are a quick and easy technology that makes adhesive bonding between surfaces such as paper, wood, plastic, metal, cloth, and others.

Cordless glue guns also allow users to move around the workspace freely, eliminating the need to plug in at all times. After charging their batteries and preheating the adhesive, these handy gadgets can work cordlessly for varied lengths of time. Furthermore, DIY hobbyists and crafters rely on the handy equipment for a variety of creative tasks and home repairs.

North America Hot Melt Glue Gun Market -By Gun Type

Corded

Cordless

Hybrid

North America Hot Melt Glue Gun Market -By Application

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Footwear

Electronics

Others

North America Hot Melt Glue Gun Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Hot Melt Glue Gun Market – Company Profiles

3M

Surebonder

Deluxe Packaging

Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG

Adhesive Technologies, Inc.

Infinity Bond Adhesives

Arkema

Ellsworth Adhesives

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Hot Melt Glue Gun market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Hot Melt Glue Gun market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Hot Melt Glue Gun market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Hot Melt Glue Gun market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Hot Melt Glue Gun market.

