New Research Study on North America Cannabis Market 2027 with Focusing Key players like Medical Marijuana, Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray, The Cronos Group, etc

The North America cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 65,161.4 million by 2027 from US$ 6,036.9 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Cannabis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Cannabis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Cannabis market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00013903

The use of cannabis in the medical industry has grown significantly in recent years. It is obtained from Indian hemp plants named cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. There are different forms of cannabis available, such as marijuana, hashish, and hash oil. Cannabis is being used for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful to help with conditions, such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy, and asthma.

By Product Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Others

By Application

Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others

Recreational

By Compound

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

Company Profiles

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Tikun Olam

Terra Tech Corp.

Tilray

The Cronos Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Cannabis market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Cannabis market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Cannabis market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00013903

The research on the North America Cannabis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Cannabis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Cannabis market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics; Semiconductor; Aerospace; Defense; Automotive; Transportation; Energy; Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Construction; Food; Beverages; Chemicals; Materials; and Technology, Media; Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/