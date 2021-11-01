Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

“Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market” study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The Asia PacificOTC Drug and Dietary Supplementmarketis expected to reach US$ 96,156.8 million in 2027 from US$ 55,157.2 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are available for the public for their general use. These drugs do not require a prescription from a physician. OTC medicines are available for various medical symptoms due to medical conditions such as coughs and colds, diarrhea, heartburn, constipation, acne, pain, and others. On the other hand, dietary supplements are available over the counter for fitness purposes. Whereas, in some cases, when a person is critically ill or requires treatment, then buying a dietary supplement with medicinal ingredients requires a prescription from a physician. These OTC drugs and nutritional supplements have two type, such as branded or generic.

Leading Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Procter & Gamble, Novartis AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Segmentation

OTC drug and Dietary Supplement– By Product

Cough and Cold Products

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Analgesics

Gastrointestinal Products

Sleep Aids

Oral Care Products

Ophthalmic Products

Antacids

Feminine Care

Others

OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement – By Type

Branded

Generic

