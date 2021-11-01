US Asthma Spacers Market Growth Forecast and Analysis Till 2027 | Cipla Inc., PARI GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lupin

The US asthma spacers market is expected to reach US$ 702.27 million by 2027 from US$ 472.92 million in 2019; it is anticipated to at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.
An asthma spacer is a tube-like device attached to inhalers for better administration of doses. The spacers help the direct administration of medication into the lungs, as well as reduce the chances of side effects, which may occur if mouth and throat come in contact with the medicine. The increasing prevalence of asthma, coupled with growing adoption of asthma inhalers is projected to drive the growth of the asthma spacers market during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- Cipla Inc.
- PARI GmbH
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lupin
- HAAG-STREIT GROUP
- LaboratoireProtecSom
- Monaghan Medical Corporation
- Koo Medical Equipment
- Agaplastic
- Teleflex Incorporated
US Asthma Spacers Market Segmentation
Asthma Spacers Market – By Product
Asthma Spacers Market – By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacy
- Hospital Pharmacy
- E-Commerce
