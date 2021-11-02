Europe Carbon Fiber Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are DowAksa, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation

The Carbon Fiber Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 721.82 million in 2019 to US$ 1504.51 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe Carbon Fiber Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The UK, Russia, and Germany are major economies in Europe. Surge in demands from automotive and aerospace applications recently gained momentum after weak growth over the past few years the automotive manufacturers are demanding new and innovative high-quality material for producing automotive components. As carbon fibers offer high modulus and specific strength, fatigue strength, stiffness, and pressure-withstanding capacity; lower thermal expansion coefficient; corrosion resistance; and other beneficial properties; these are being widely used in the automotive and other industrial applications. These fibers are widely preferred over aluminum and steel. Also, the rising demands of lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce the harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in automotive applications.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Carbon Fiber Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Europe Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

PAN

Pitch

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Others

