Asia Pacific Master Patient Index Software Market Rising Demand, Future Opportunities and Overview with Key Players McKESSON CORPORATION, Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited

According to a new market research report “Asia Pacific Master Patient Index Software Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The Master patient index software market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 180.3 million in 2021 to US$ 371.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Master patient index (MPI) is an essential as well as critical part of every hospital or a healthcare facility center. To maintain the huge database of patients’ MPI software or systems are used. MPI software or system is a primary feature build in the electronic health record (HER) to maintain a universal identity of patients at the organizational level. MPI helps in connecting patient records from several databases and reduces data duplication of patients. MPI also helps avoiding inaccuracy of data resulting in improper treatments.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

McKESSON CORPORATION

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

MEDITECH

Intersystems Corporation

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for “Asia Pacific Master Patient Index Software solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on “Asia Pacific Master Patient Index Software solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for “Asia Pacific Master Patient Index Software Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of “Asia Pacific Master Patient Index Software market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for “Asia Pacific Master Patient Index Software Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

