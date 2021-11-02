Europe Video Capture Cards Market rket is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AverMedia Technologies, Inc

The video capture cards market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 115.42 million in 2021 to US$ 177.53 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Video Capture Cards Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Video Capture Cards market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

AverMedia Technologies, Inc.

Datapath Limited

EURESYS S.A.

Matrox

YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

Thunderbolt is the hardware interface, which permits the connection between the external peripherals to a computer; it was developed by Apple and Intel. The Thunderbolt 1 and 2 make use of the same connector as Mini DisplayPort (MDP), whereas Thunderbolt 3 can be used as USB Type-C. These are initially developed and marketed with the name: Light Peak. These Thunderbolt combines DisplayPort (DP) and PCI Express (PCIe) with the two serial signals and offers DC power across cable. Subsequently, the Thunderbolt makes use of DisplayPort protocol to be used as video display, and relate to any VGA, DVI, DisplayPort, or HDMI, display using current applicable adapters.

Europe Video Capture Cards Market Segmentation

Europe Video Capture Cards Market -By Platform

Gaming Consoles

PC and Laptops

Others

Europe Video Capture Cards Market -By Type

Digital

Analog

The research on the Europe Video Capture Cards market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Video Capture Cards market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

