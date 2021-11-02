South America Geogrid Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies Tensar Corporation, Carthage Mills, Huesker Synthetic GmBH

The geogrid market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 49.68 million in 2020 to US$ 90.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 % from 2020 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Geogrid Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Geogrid market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The geogrids made from HDPE resist elongation when they are subjected to heavy loads for long period. Due to HDPE resins these kinds of geogrids are mostly used with a variety of backfill materials that includes recycled concrete as well as on-site soils. The companies are also providing geogrids that can be customized and can be produced according to specific roll lengths as well as the widths and grid aperture/opening sizes without making any comprise on the structural integrity. Thus, such innovations are going to be the future of the geogrid industries. For instance, HUESKER has produced the world’s first geogrid which is made from 100% recycled PET.

Major key players covered in this report:

Tensar Corporation

Carthage Mills

Huesker Synthetic GmBH

Naue GmBH and Co. Kg

Tmp Geosynthetics

BPM Geosynthetics

Bostd Geosynthetics Qingdao Ltd.

Strata Systems, Inc.

Reed & Graham Inc.

South America Geogrid Market Segmentation

South America Geogrid Market -By Type

Uniaxial Geogrid

Biaxial Geogrid

Triaxial Geogrid

South America Geogrid Market -By Application

Road Construction

Railroad Stabilization

Soil Reinforcement

South America Geogrid Market – By Manufacturing Method

Extruded

Knitted/Woven

Bonded

The research on the South America Geogrid market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Geogrid market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

