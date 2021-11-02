Propolis Market 2021 Recent Scope, Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends

The reports cover key developments in the Propolis Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Propolis also known as bee glue is a resinous mixture produced by honey bees. Naturally propolis is produced by honey bees when they combine the sap with their own discharges and beeswax. It is a sticky, yellowish-brown product produced by bees and used by them as a sealant material to close small gaps in the beehives. Propolis has been used by man for thousands of years. Ancient civilizations valued it for its medicinal properties. Propolis is believed to have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientific research has shown that a special compound called pinocembrin imparts anti-fungal, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties to propolis.

Some of the key players thriving in the Propolis industry include

1. Apiário Polenectar

2. Apis Flora

3. Bee Health Limited

4. Comvita

5. King’s Gel

6. Laprell’s Beehive Products

7. Manuka Health New Zealand

8. Sunyata Pon Lee

9. Wax Green

10. Others

The global propolis market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for propolis in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. It is widely used in preparing dermatological products used in treating acne, burns, neurodermatitis, wound healing, and fungal infections. It is also used to formulate ointments to alleviate cold sores. Ointments containg up to 3% propolis are effective in reducing the symptoms of cold sores and speeding up the recovery process. Propolis is also used and studied for its role in treating certain cancer forms. It useful in restricting the multiplication of cancerous cells and blocking the pathways that cancer cells use to communicate with each other.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Propolis market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Propolis Market on a as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Propolis Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a level.

