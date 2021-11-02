Copper Market 2021: Attacks to Trigger the Growth of Industry in the Coming Years till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Copper is one of the chemical elements having the symbol Cu. Copper is malleable, soft, and ductile metal that has a very high thermal and electrical conductivity. The freshly exposed surface of pure copper will have a pinkish-orange color. Copper is mostly used as a conductor of electricity and heat, as a building material, and also as a constituent of several metal alloys, such as sterling silver, which is used in jewelry, cupronickel, which is used to make marine hardware and coins, and many more.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The demand of copper has increased due to its wide usage in various industries. Due to its electrical and thermal conductivity, it is mostly used in the electronics and telecommunications industry. Copper is very formidable and is high corrosion resistant which also increases the demand for copper. Copper is also used in the automotive as well as the building and construction industry which is also increasing the demand for copper.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Copper Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the copper market with detailed market segmentation by end-use industry and geography. The global copper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading copper market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Copper Market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into construction, electrical supply, industrial machines and plants, transport, consumer goods and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global copper market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The copper market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the copper market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the copper market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the copper market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from copper market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for copper in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the copper market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the copper market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Antofagasta plc

BHP

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Indian Copper

KGHM

Rio Tinto

Southern Copper

