Iron Powder Market 2021: Growing Inclination towards Advancement of Industry for Growth till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Iron powder is basically the particle form of iron having the size which varies from 20-200 micrometre. Iron powder is mostly produced by using three types of process which are electrolytic, atomized and reduced process. Different type of iron powders is used for different applications Iron powders are also called as zero valent iron powders. Iron powder has various applications in industries like food, packaging, automotive, coating and other industries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

There has been a significant rise in the production of vehicles across the world which in turn will lead to an increased demand for iron powder. Iron powder is mostly used in the automotive region for powder metallurgy application. Metal injection molding process and additive manufacturing is being used mostly in the recent times which is increasing the demand for iron powder. The demand for iron powder is also increasing for protective powder coating applications.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Iron Powder Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the iron powder market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global iron powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading iron powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Iron Powder Market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into reduced iron powder, atomized powder and electrolytic iron powder. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, medical and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global iron powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The iron powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the iron powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the iron powder market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the iron powder market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from iron powder market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for iron powder in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the iron powder market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the iron powder market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ATI

BASF SE

BELMONT METALS INC.

CNPC POWDER

FURMATS

Höganäs AB

INDUSTRIAL METAL POWDERS (INDIA) PVT.LTD.

JFE Steel Corporation

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Yingtan Longding new Mstar Technology Ltd

