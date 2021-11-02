Predictive Analytics Market 2021: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-Depth Analysis, and Opportunities to 2028

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Predictive Analytics Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Predictive Analytics Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

Predictive analytics is the combined use of data, statistical algorithms, and various machine-learning techniques to identify the prospect of future outcomes based on historical data. Predictive analysis is set to revolutionize the way modern day businesses are done. Understanding customer’s requirement well before and accordingly be ready will benefit the organizations to offer value added services to the end-users. Prediction would enable businesses to be ready with the required needs of the customers beforehand. Forecasting customer needs and accordingly designing products gives any organization a competitive edge. The olden day method of businesses initially making a product on the basis of market research, then taking feedback from customers is to be totally replaced by this technology. Customer Delight has been widely recognized by businesses worldwide as a crucial factor in maintaining long term relationships with the customers.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on component, the global predictive analytics market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, government, and others.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rapidminer, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

The Table of Content for Predictive Analytics Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Predictive Analytics Market Landscape Predictive Analytics Market – Key Market Dynamics Predictive Analytics Market – Global Market Analysis Predictive Analytics Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type Predictive Analytics Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type of Product Predictive Analytics Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Service Predictive Analytics Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Predictive Analytics Market Industry Landscape Predictive Analytics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

