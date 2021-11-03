Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market by 2028 Key Opportunities and Future Demand Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market 2021 Research report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Unmanned Ground Vehicle in these regions, from 2021 to 2028 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) are vehicles that operate without an onboard human while in contact with the ground. These vehicles are used for several applications where it is dangerous, inconvenient, or impossible to have a human operator. UGVs generally have a set of sensors for observing the environment and making decisions autonomously or pass the information to the human operator.

The increasing demand from commercial and defense applications has majorly propelled the unmanned ground vehicle market. However uncertain external conditions and concerns for reliability is expected to hamper the market growth.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc., Irobot, Nexter Group, Cobham PLC, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Robosoft, RE2 Inc., and Qinetiq Group PLC

The “Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the unmanned ground vehicle industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global unmanned ground vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by component, operation, application, and geography. The global unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the unmanned ground vehicle market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the unmanned ground vehicle industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global unmanned ground vehicle market based on component, operation, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall unmanned ground vehicle market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting unmanned ground vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

