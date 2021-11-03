Colombia Hemp Market Report 2026: Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Colombia Hemp Market Growth: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Colombia Hemp Market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

Hemp refers to brown-colored small seeds of the Cannabis Sativa plant. Some of the widely available product variants are hemp seeds, CBD hemp oil, hemp seed oil, and hemp fiber. They are rich in minerals, protein, fibers, and healthy fats that offer several health benefits, such as boosting immunity, treating inflammation, enhancing metabolism, reducing chronic pain, etc. As a result, hemp finds widespread applications across the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Colombia Hemp Market Trends:

In Colombia, the growing focus on the legalization of cannabis-based products is currently driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising consumer health consciousness and increasing awareness about several nutritional benefits of hemp seeds are also augmenting the demand for hemp-based products. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer has induced the consumption of hemp oil and hemp gummies to relieve chemotherapy-induced fatigue, nausea, chronic pain, etc. Moreover, the changing consumer preferences from high-calorie food items to a protein-rich diet are further catalyzing the demand for hemp seeds. Besides this, the emergence of vegan food trends is also bolstering the demand for hemp-based meat and hemp milk, which is expected to strengthen the market for hemp seeds in Colombia over the forecasted period.

Colombia Hemp Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Avicanna Inc, Cannabco Pharmaceutical Corp Colombia S A S, CBDINC Group, CBD Seed Co (Hemp Depot), Clever Leaves, Colombian Hemp Company, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., One World Pharma Inc., Pharmacielo Ltd and Sky Hemp Organic.

Breakup by Type:

Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

CBD Hemp Oil

Others

Breakup by Source:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Consumer Age Group:

18-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

Above 65

Breakup by Application:

Food Snacks and Cereals Soup, sauces, and seasonings Bakery Dairy and frozen desserts Others



Beverages Hot Beverages Sports and Energy Drinks Ready-to-Drink Others



Personal Care Product

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Construction & Materials

Others

Breakup by Region:

Andean Region

Caribbean Region

Pacific Region

Orinoquia Region

Amazon Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

