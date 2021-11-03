North America Cooking Robot Market 2026: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Report and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cooking Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America Cooking Robot Market Report to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Cooking robots are primarily designed to perform different culinary applications. They offer precision, ensure food safety, provide customizable meals and improve quick turnover. Consequently, they are utilized in the preparation of a wide range of food items, including wraps, burger, salad and sandwiches, across the North American region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

North America Cooking Robot Market Trends:

High automation in the food processing sector represents one of the major factors stimulating the market growth. Numerous food service firms in the North American region are relying on cooking robots to automate task like frying, baking and dressing. This is assisting these companies in enhancing their operational efficiency and limiting the need for manual labor. Besides this, rising number of food trucks, drive-ins and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which experience high customer influx throughout the day, are also positively influencing the demand for cooking robots in the region. Furthermore, the increasing trend of ghost kitchens or virtual kitchens, especially in the United States and Canada, is projected to strengthen the market growth.

North America Cooking Robot Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Robot Type:

Cartesian

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA)

6-Axis

Cylindrical

Delta

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pizza Making

Cocktail and Coffee

Salad Making

Burger and Sandwich Making

Multi-cuisine Making

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Fast Food Restaurants

Fine Dining Restaurants

Cafe

Contracted Food Services

Ghost Kitchens

Food Trucks

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

