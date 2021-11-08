India Two Wheeler Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Two Wheeler Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Two Wheeler Market to revive from 2021 onwards and exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Two-wheelers refer to vehicles such as motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, bicycles, etc. These vehicles can be manual or run-on fuel- and electric-based motors. Two-wheelers offer several benefits over three or four-wheeled vehicles, including easy maneuverability, lower carbon emissions, cost-effectiveness, higher fuel efficiency, etc. They also reduce the dependency on public transit systems and cut down on travel time.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Two Wheeler Market Trends:

The growing levels of urbanization and rising disposable incomes of the consumers are primarily driving the demand for two-wheelers in India. Furthermore, the escalating number of female drivers is also augmenting the sales of two-wheelers. Additionally, the increasing environmental concerns towards the high vehicular pollution from heavy-duty automobiles are further propelling the market for two-wheelers. Moreover, in recent years, the emergence of hybrid and electric two-wheelers to reduce carbon emissions is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Besides this, the expanding tourism industry is leading to an increase in two-wheeler rentals, thereby catalyzing the product demand in the country. In the coming years, the emergence of several advanced technologies, such as anti-braking systems, Ride-by-Wire, traction control/wheelie control, etc., will continue to drive the market for two-wheelers in India.

India Two Wheeler Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Royal Enfield Ltd. India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles (India) Private Limited, BMW India Private Limited, Ducati India Private Limited, Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Revolt Motors, Lohia Auto Industries, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Motorcycle

Scooter

Moped

Electric Two Wheeler

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

<100cc

100-125cc

126-180cc

181-250cc

251-500cc

501-800cc

801-1600cc

>1600cc

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

