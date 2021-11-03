Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Set to Witness an Uptick of 12.3% CAGR during 2021-2028

The Europe point of care diagnostics market is expected to grow from US$ 8,948.81 million in 2021 to US$ 20,207.60 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Point of Care Diagnostics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market – By Product

Glucose Monitoring Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products HIV Testing Influenza Testing Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Hepatitis C Testing Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Tropical Disease Testing Respiratory Infection Testing Other Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiometabolic Testing Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Other POC Products

Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market – By Prescription Mode

Prescription-Based Testing

OTC Testing

Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market – By End User

Professional Diagnostic Centers Hospitals Clinical Laboratories Outpatient Healthcare Ambulatory Care Settings

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Others

Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market – Company Profiles

Abbott

BD

bioMerieux SA

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

Danaher

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

Siemens AG

The research on the Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market.

