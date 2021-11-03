Polyol Sweeteners Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends by 2021-2028

The Polyol Sweeteners market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Polyol Sweeteners market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

A polyol is often referred to as sugar alcohol. Polyols are a group of low-digestible carbohydrates derived from the hydrogenation of their sugar or syrup source. Polyol is low-calorie sweeteners, which is based on corn and sugar derivatives. Polyol sweeteners are used in the same amount as sugar is used, unlike low-calorie sweeteners, which is used in minimal amounts. Polyol sweeteners used as sugar replacers or sugar substitute. It helps to maintain oral health, aid in weight control, reduce the overall dietary glycemic response, and much more. Polyol sweeteners can also be used as bulking agents and to improve the texture of foods and beverages.

Leading Polyol Sweeteners Market Players: Batory Foods, Cargill, Incorporated, E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Roquette Frères S.A., Südzucker AG, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s., The Archer Daniels Midland Company

The global polyol sweeteners market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application and function. Based on type, the market is segmented into sorbitol, erythritol, maltitol, isomalt, xylitol, and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder/crystal, and liquid/syrup. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy, oral care, pharmaceuticals and others. On the basis of the function the market is segmented into flavoring or sweetening agents, bulking agents, excipients, humectants and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global polyol sweeteners market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polyol sweeteners market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

