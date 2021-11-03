Agricultural Biologicals Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis | BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., Certis USA L.L.C., DowDuPont Inc.

The North America Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,787.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 8,144.9 Mn by 2027.
The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Agricultural Biologicals Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Agricultural Biologicals market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.
Major key players covered in this report:
BASF SE
Biolchim S.p.A.
Certis USA L.L.C.
DowDuPont Inc.
Isagro S.p.A.
Koppert Biologicals Systems
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
Syngenta
UPL
Valent BioSciences LLC
North America Agricultural Biologicals Market Segmentation:
By Type
Bio pesticides
Bio stimulants
Bio fertilizers
By Source
Microbials
Bio chemicals
Others
By Applications
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Agricultural Biologicals market.
