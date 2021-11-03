Europe Animal Genetics Market 2021 | In Depth Analysis, Solution And Forecast 2028

The Europe animal genetics market is expected to reach US$ 1,803.02 million in 2027 from US$ 1,148.25 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027

The Europe animal genetics market is expected to reach US$ 1,803.02 million in 2027 from US$ 1,148.25 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027

Market Introduction

Animal genetics is one of the best mainstays of livestock development (alongside animal nutrition, animal health, and husbandry concerns such as housing). It is a branch of genetics that deals with the study of gene variation and inheritance in companion, domestic and wild animals is called as animal genetics. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it is a wide field, ranging from characterization to maintenance to genetic improvement. Animal genetics are used for genetic trait testing, DNA testing, and genetic disease testing. The animal genetics market is expected to increase in forecasted period.

Key Market Segments

Based on product, the animal genetics market is segmented into poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others. Based on genetic material, the animal genetics market is segmented into semen and embryo. Based on service, the animal genetics market, is segmented into DNA typing, genetic trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for animal genetics market included in the report are the Italian Animal Genetic Resources (ItAnGR), and others

Company Profiles

Hendrix Genetics

Envigo

Animal Genetics Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Genus

Topigs Norsvin

Zoetis Inc.

Alta Genetics Inc.

Groupe Grimaud

The research on the Europe Animal Genetics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors. The research also segments the Europe Animal Genetics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Animal Genetics Market.

