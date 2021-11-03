North America Aircraft MRO Market Size, Demand and Growth Forecasts 2028

The North America aircraft MRO market is expected to grow from US$ 13.51 billion in 2021 to US$ 18.29 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % from 2021 to 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Aircraft MRO Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Aircraft MRO market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The region had primed its contribution to the global aviation industry. Nonetheless, the North America aviation industry would continue to generate relatively higher profit from the US owing to the continuity of air travel Because of the existence of many aircraft OEMs in the United States, the country is the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer. With the launch and purchase of new aircraft, several contracts and agreements are routinely signed between aircraft MRO service providers and airlines, defense agencies, and others. The aforementioned factors are improving the demand in North America significantly. According to the (IATA), the total number of new passengers will rise over the next 20 years, increasing the need for MRO services for aircraft fleet upgrades. Increasing demand for MRO services and rise of digital technology for MRO industry are the major factor driving the growth of the North America aircraft MRO market

Market Overview and Dynamics

This is due to the fact that the MRO service providers are constantly seeking up gradation and procurement of newer technologies in order to service the newer aircrafts as well as retrofit the upgraded technologies on the older aircraft fleets. The commercial airlines in the current scenario are holding on to their older aircraft fleet owing to the drop in fuel prices. This factor is compelling the airlines to opt for MRO activities frequently, which is facilitating the MRO service providers to offer the airlines to retrofit the aircraft fleet with newer technologies.

North America Aircraft MRO Market Segmentation

North America Aircraft MRO Market – By Component

Engine MRO

Avionics MRO

Airframe MRO

Cabin MRO

Landing Gear MRO

Others

North America Aircraft MRO Market – By End-User

Commercial

Military

North America Aircraft MRO Market – Company Profiles

AAR

Barnes Group Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Delta TechOps

FLTechnics, UAB.

GE Aviation

Lufthansa Technik

Rolls-Royce plc.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

The research on the North America Aircraft MRO Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Aircraft MRO Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Aircraft MRO Market.

