Human Microbiome Market Worth US$ 2,921.68 million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The Human Microbiome Market is expected to reach US$ 2,921.68 million by 2028 from US$ 718.95 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during 2021–2028.

The human microbiota consists of the trillions of symbiotic microbial cells harbored by each person mainly bacteria in the gut. The microbes, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, are the disease-causing agent that accumulate over time, and the habitat in gut transforms their genetic activities and metabolic processes, resulting in an abnormal immune response against the substances and tissues that normally present in the human body. Several microbiome projects have been launched worldwide with the aim to understand the roles played by these symbionts and their impact on the health of human host.

Rebiotix Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

DuPont

MaaT Pharma

Eligo Bioscience

Merck & Co. Inc

AOBiome LLC

Kaleido

Seres Therapeutics

Human Microbiome Market – by Product

Probiotics

Foods

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Diagnostic Devices

Drugs

Supplements

Human Microbiome Market – by Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorders

Cancer

Mental Disorders

Others

Human Microbiome Market – by Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Human Microbiome market globally. This report on ‘Human Microbiome market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Human Microbiome Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Human Microbiome Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Human Microbiome Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Human Microbiome Market – By Pressure Type

1.3.3 Human Microbiome Market – By Application

1.3.4 Human Microbiome Market – By End User

1.3.5 Human Microbiome Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

HUMAN MICROBIOME MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

