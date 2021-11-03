Nonwovens Market 2021: Attacks to Trigger the Growth of Industry in the Coming Years till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Nonwovens, either disposable or durable are functionality materials used designed to deliver high-performance across different applications. Some specific functions of nonwovens include softness, strength, absorbency, resilience, stretch, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, bacterial barrier, liquid repellency and sterility. Due to these properties, nonwovens are used in various industries such as healthcare, construction, filtration, home furnishings and apparels in combination with other material or alone.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The nonwovens market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the modernization of the healthcare industries coupled with rising birth rate in emerging economies and the growing geriatric population in western countries. Moreover, growing concerns regarding hygiene and environment-friendly products along with regulatory framework promoting nonwovens usage further propel the market growth. However, limited raw material availability hinders nonwovens market growth. On the other hand, the nonwovens market is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market players with new technologies and increasing adoption in geotextiles during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Nonwovens Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the nonwovens market with detailed market segmentation by the process, material type, end use and geography. The global nonwovens market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nonwovens market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global nonwovens market is segmented on the basis of process, material type and end use. Based on process, the market is segmented as spunlaid, dry-laid, air laid, wetland and others. On the basis of the material type, the market is segmented as polymers and fibers. The market on the basis of end use is classified as disposable and durable nonwovens.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nonwovens market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nonwovens market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the nonwovens market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the nonwovens market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the nonwovens market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from nonwovens market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for nonwovens in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the nonwovens market.

The report also includes the profiles of key nonwovens companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components & services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avgol Ltd

Berry Global Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Fitesa

Freudenberg

Johns Manville

Suominen Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

