Offset Printing Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players

The offset printing press is a majorly used printing technique in which the inked image is shifted from a platter to an elastic blanket, and after that, it is finally transferred to the printing surface. Offset printing is the advanced method of the printing system in any language and format. The method of the offset printing press is based on trade, or rotary printing press in which the matter to be printed was to be primarily collected manually rather than automatically. In the offset printing press, the content which is to be printed is fed in the system and after that with the help of the camera, it is the film and exposed is prepared through chemicals, and put into an offset printing press machine for the final print.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

The major factors boosting the growth of the offset printing press market are the growth of the packaging industry across the globe, increasing demand in graphic applications, the wide range of applications in various industries, and industrialization.

Product Type (Sheetfed Offset Printing Press, Web-fed Offset Printing Press

Application (Newspapers, Magazines, Banknotes, Packaging, Marketing Material, Stationary, Others)

End-User (Commercial Offset Printing Press, Industrial Offset Printing Press, Others)

Leading Offset Printing Market Players:

Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd

Haverer Group

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

KOMORI Corporation

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Ronald Web Offset

Rotatek

Ryobi Limited

Webtech Engineering Private Limited

