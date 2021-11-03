Recovered carbon black (rCB) Market Growing Tremendously by 2026 – Know about Key Players like Black Bear Carbon B.V., Delta-Energy Group, LLC, Pyrolyx AG, Radhe Group of Energy

The Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) with detailed market segmentation by solution, technology, service, and deployment. The global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market and offers key trends and opportunities in system solution market.

Some of the key players operating in the recovered carbon black (rCB) market include, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Delta-Energy Group, LLC, Pyrolyx AG, Radhe Group of Energy, Bolder Industries, Klean Industries Inc., Alpha Carbone, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Enrestec Inc., and Integrated Resource Recovery, Inc

Recovered carbon black (rCB) is a material derived from scrap tires by pyrolysis that naturally contains 10-20% non-carbonaceous material by weight, free of wire and fabric. Depending on its post-treatment, rCB has reinforcing properties in the range of an N500-N700 standard carbon black. The rCB consists of all the carbon black grades that originally used in the rubber raw materials.

The Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Application (Plastics, Coatings, Inks, Tire Rubber, and Non-Tire Rubber)

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Segmented by Region/Country: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

