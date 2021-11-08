United States Green Packaging Market 2021: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Green Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Green Packaging Market is expected to continue its moderate growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).

Green packaging is a sustainable packaging solution that uses specialized production techniques to minimize environmental degradation. The manufacturing process of green packaging items involves the utilization of numerous recyclable and biodegradable materials, such as Styrofoam, bioplastics, recycled paper, etc. Compared to the traditionally used synthetic packaging, green packaging offers easier disposal, lower carbon footprints, better flexibility, versatility, etc. Owing to these benefits, these packaging materials are widely used across various industries like food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Green Packaging Market Trends:

The rising environmental concerns and shifting consumer preferences toward thinner, lighter, and eco-friendly packaging solutions are currently driving the United States green packaging market. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent government policies for minimizing the use of plastics is encouraging the application of alternative packaging, including paper and aluminum foil. Moreover, the growing utilization of reusable materials for packaging ready-to-eat and processed food products is also augmenting the product demand. Apart from this, extensive research and development activities have led to the emergence of new and innovative green packaging materials, such as bio-based resins. This, in turn, is anticipated to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

United States Green Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Recycled Content Packaging

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

Reusable Packaging

Drum

Plastic Container

Others

Degradable Packaging

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

