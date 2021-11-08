Latin America Generic Injectables Market 2026: Overview, Size, Share, Analysis, Key Players & Industry Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Generic Injectables Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Latin America Generic Injectables Market Report is expected to continue its robust growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).

Generic injectables are pharmaceutical drugs with the same active ingredients, strength, dosage, and administration route as of branded injectables. Some of their standard products include Prevnar 13, Eliquis, Ibrance, Lyrica, Xeljanz, etc. Generic injectables facilitate the quick onset of action, precise and adjustable dosing, and predictable bioavailability. Moreover, these injectables cost lesser than their branded counterparts, which aids in managing overhead costs related to pharma products.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Latin America Generic Injectables Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in Latin America, due to increasing pollution levels and sedentary lifestyles, is primarily catalyzing the market for generic injectables market. Furthermore, the launch of several initiatives by the government bodies across the region to promote the production and distribution of generic injectables are also bolstering the product demand. Additionally, various technological advancements in the drug delivery systems, such as the introduction of self-injection devices, are further propelling the market growth. Numerous other factors, including increasing penetration of health insurance companies and the upcoming patent expiry of several blockbuster medicines, are expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.

Latin America Generic Injectables Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Anaesthesia

Anti-infectives

Parenteral Nutrition

Cardiovascular

Breakup by Container:

Vials

Ampoules

Premix

Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

