United States Textile Recycling Market 2021: Overview, Trends, Growth, Industry Share and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Textile Recycling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Textile Recycling Market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Textile recycling involves the reuse and reprocessing of scraps, old clothing items, fibrous waste materials, etc., obtained from clothes, footwear, furniture, tires, towels, sheets, etc. It offers several environmental and economic benefits, such as reducing dependence on virgin fibers, preventing the use of chemical dyes, lowering consumption of energy and water, decreasing land and water pollution, etc. As a result, recycled textiles find widespread applications across multiple sectors, such as apparel, home furnishings, automotive, construction, mining, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Textile Recycling Market Trends:

Rising concerns towards waste incineration and heavy industrial discharges from textile mills are primarily driving the United States textile recycling market. Moreover, the growing depletion of natural raw materials, like wood and silk, is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising public awareness towards the benefits of recycling old clothes and the increasing number of collection bins for cloth sorting are also catalyzing market growth. Several other factors, such as the growing penetration of automated recycling machinery and the emergence of eco-clothes made of organic raw materials, are expected to further drive the market for textile recycling in the United States over the forecasted period.

United States Textile Recycling Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

