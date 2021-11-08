India Textile Recycling Market 2026: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Demand and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Textile Recycling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Textile Recycling Market Report is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Textile recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing scraps, fibrous waste materials, fabric, etc. These materials consist of discarded clothes, carpets, footwear, furniture, tires, and other non-durable goods. Textile recycling offers numerous economic and environmental benefits, such as curbing chemical dyes, optimum energy and water consumption, minimizing land and water pollution, reducing dependence on virgin fibers, etc.

India Textile Recycling Market Trends:

The increasing environmental concerns towards the emission of greenhouse gases during the production of synthetic and polyester fabrics are driving the India textile recycling market. In addition to this, the rising demand for recycled textiles to minimize waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, depletion of raw materials, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, various recycling companies and non-government organizations (NGOs) are undertaking numerous initiatives to promote textile recycling in the country. Some of these initiatives include door-to-door pickup of old garments and the installation of cloth collection bins across public places. Besides this, the introduction of eco-clothes made out of recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials is expected to fuel the market for textile recycling in India over the coming years.

India Textile Recycling Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

