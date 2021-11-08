Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market 2026: Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Key Player and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market is expecting to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Artificial intelligence, or AI, refers to a branch of computer science that aims to mimic human intelligence to perform numerous activities in real time. It is extensively used for voice recognition, language translation, visual perception, decision-making, handwriting recognition, etc. Artificial intelligence offers various benefits, including high time efficiency, improved productivity, better adaptability, enhanced accuracy, etc. As a result, it is used across several sectors, such as healthcare, construction, transportation, automobile, trade, defense, banking, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

Increasing digitalization across various sectors, such as telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc., is driving the Asia Pacific artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, AI programs are utilized in analyzing large amounts of data and obtaining insights to improve the consumer experience, thereby experiencing a high demand. Moreover, the expanding 5G infrastructure and the rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are also catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the growing integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to drive the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving cars, in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

