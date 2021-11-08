Agricultural Biologicals Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis | BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., Certis USA L.L.C., DowDuPont Inc.

The North America Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,787.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 8,144.9 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural biologicals constitutes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, which are used by the farmers to improve crop health and yield and for the pests control. It also helps in enhancing the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product’s strong resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improving total productivity of the plant crops.

Major key players covered in this report:

 BASF SE

 Biolchim S.p.A.

 Certis USA L.L.C.

 DowDuPont Inc.

 Isagro S.p.A.

 Koppert Biologicals Systems

 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

 Syngenta

 UPL

 Valent BioSciences LLC

North America Agricultural Biologicals Market Segmentation:

By Type

 Bio pesticides

 Bio stimulants

 Bio fertilizers

By Source

 Microbials

 Bio chemicals

 Others

By Applications

 Cereals and Grains

 Oilseeds and Pulses

 Fruits and Vegetables

 Others

The research on the North America Agricultural Biologicals market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Agricultural Biologicals market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Agricultural Biologicals market.

