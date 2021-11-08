North America Mineral Trioxide Aggregate Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of US$ 24,720.9 Thousand by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020-2027

The North America mineral trioxide aggregate market is expected to reach US$ 24,720.9 Thousand by 2027 from US$ 15,709.9 Thousand in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % during 2020–2027

Mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) is a unique endodontic cement with several exciting clinical applications. It is one of the potential and versatile material formulated from commercial Portland cement combined with bismuth oxide powder for radio-opacity. MTA has biocompatible nature and provides better Microleakage protection than any other endodontic reparative material. It is used in pulp capping, root-end filling, and pulpotomy medicaments. MTA is available in two types based on its color, gray MTA, and White MTA.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Ultradent Products Inc

• Coltene Group

• Dentsply Sirona

• Avalon Biomed

• NuSmile

NORTH AMERICA MINERAL TRIOXIDE AGGREGATEMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Gray

White

By Application

Perforation Repair

Retrograde Filling

Apexification

Vital Pulp Therapy

Others

The research on the North America Mineral Trioxide Aggregate market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Mineral Trioxide Aggregate market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Mineral Trioxide Aggregate market.

