Europe Dermal Fillers Market to Grow at CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028| AbbVie Inc., Galderma, Merz Pharma, Suneva Medical

The Europe dermal fillers market is expected to reach US$ 2,589.75 million by 2028 from US$ 1,230.96 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Dermal fillers are anti-aging products that are injected into the skin of patients to add volume. They are injected to make skin that is sagging or has become wrinkled because of age look smooth and plump. They are also called injectable facial fillers, injectable cosmetic fillers or soft tissue fillers. They are made of hyaluronic acid taken from animals or from the fat of the patient. It takes five minutes to an hour to perform dermal filler procedures.

Major Key players covered in this report:

AbbVie Inc.

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical

HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD

Prollenium Medical Technologies

BIOXIS pharmaceuticals

TEOXANE LABORATORIES

EUROPE DERMAL FILLERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

By Material

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Fat Fillers

Other

By Application

Facial Line Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Face Lift

Scar Treatment

Others

The research on the Europe Dermal Fillers Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Dermal Fillers Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Dermal Fillers Market.

