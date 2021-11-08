Europe Parking Management Market to See Massive Growth by 2028|GROUP Indigo, PASSPORT LABS, INC., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG

The parking management market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 12,289.94 million in 2021 to US$ 15,997.10 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Parking Management Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Parking Management market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Market Introduction

The strong presence of European Parking Association (EPA) and European Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) has facilitated the early adoption of effective parking management solution across its different European countries. Moreover, the availability of strong economic background of European nations, especially in the western region, along with high disposable income, has attributed resulted in a large number of registered vehicles per household capita among European countries. Thus, the increase in the number of registered vehicles, coupled with the limited availability of parking space, has resulted in the adoption of effective parking management policies across the European Union and other European countries

Europe Parking Management Market Segmentation

Europe Parking Management Market -By Parking Site

On-street

Off-street

Europe Parking Management Market -By Solution

Parking Guidance

Parking Reservation

Parking Security & Surveillance

Others

Europe Parking Management Market -By Services

Managed Service

Professional Service

Europe Parking Management Market -By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Europe Parking Management Market -By Country

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Europe Parking Management Market –Company Profiles

Amano Corporation.

Flowbird Group

GROUP Indigo

PASSPORT LABS, INC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

The research on the Europe Parking Management Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Parking Management Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Parking Management Market.

