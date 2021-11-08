Europe Parking Management Market to See Massive Growth by 2028|GROUP Indigo, PASSPORT LABS, INC., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG

The parking management market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 12,289.94 million in 2021 to US$ 15,997.10 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028
The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Parking Management Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Parking Management market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.
Market Introduction
The strong presence of European Parking Association (EPA) and European Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) has facilitated the early adoption of effective parking management solution across its different European countries. Moreover, the availability of strong economic background of European nations, especially in the western region, along with high disposable income, has attributed resulted in a large number of registered vehicles per household capita among European countries. Thus, the increase in the number of registered vehicles, coupled with the limited availability of parking space, has resulted in the adoption of effective parking management policies across the European Union and other European countries
Europe Parking Management Market Segmentation
Europe Parking Management Market -By Parking Site
- On-street
- Off-street
Europe Parking Management Market -By Solution
- Parking Guidance
- Parking Reservation
- Parking Security & Surveillance
- Others
Europe Parking Management Market -By Services
- Managed Service
- Professional Service
Europe Parking Management Market -By Deployment Type
- On-premises
- Cloud
Europe Parking Management Market -By Country
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Europe Parking Management Market –Company Profiles
- Amano Corporation.
- Flowbird Group
- GROUP Indigo
- PASSPORT LABS, INC.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
The research on the Europe Parking Management Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Parking Management Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Parking Management Market.
