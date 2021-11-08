Europe Fiber Laser Market Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to 2028 | Active Fiber Systems GmbH, Coherent, Inc., Convergent Photonics, Fujikura Ltd

The Europe fiber laser market is expected to grow from US$ 629.14 million in 2021 to US$ 1,268.89 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Fiber Laser Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Fiber Laser market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Market Introduction

The increasing adoption of advanced technology across the European region is not only influencing different industries to maximize their capabilities but also experiencing high adoption of easily automated and energy efficient fiber laser solutions across the manufacturing sector of the region. This is helping the industry to enhance its productivity and increase profitability by availing better quality goods in quickest time. Further, European countries are characterized by the presence of several major manufacturing industries such as aerospace, machinery and equipment, automotive, shipbuilding, and military vehicles.

Fiber lasers are being employed in several industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor & electronics for applications such as marking, engraving, printing, welding, and cutting. For example, ultraviolet (UV) fiber lasers are used for marking on white plastics and cabling in electronics and aerospace industries.

Europe Fiber Laser Market Segmentation

Europe Fiber Laser Market – By Type

Infrared Fiber Laser

Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

Ultrafast Fiber Laser

Visible Fiber Laser

Europe Fiber Laser Market – By Application

High Power Cutting and Welding

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

Europe Fiber Laser Market – By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Fiber Laser Market – Company Profiles

Active Fiber Systems GmbH

Coherent, Inc.

Convergent Photonics

Fujikura Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik AG

Maxphotonics Co,.Ltd

nLIGHT, Inc.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd

The research on the Europe Fiber Laser Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Fiber Laser Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Fiber Laser Market.

