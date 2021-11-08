Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope and Forecast To 2028 |Top Key Players: NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group

The Microwave Transmission Equipment Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 864.61 million in 2021 to US$ 1530.81 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Market Introduction

The European telecommunication industry is facing high competition with the entry of new companies, which are offering services at a low cost. The rising pressure of keeping optimal pricing along with enhanced service quality is one of the major factors compelling the regional telecom operators and CSPs to opt for advanced and efficient microwave transmission equipment, which can deliver improved operational efficiency and roll out and bill new services effectively. Moreover, consolidation in the European telecom market for gaining market share and reducing customer churn is also expected to persuade companies to adopt advanced microwave transmission equipment.

Further, increasing demand for cloud based and IoT based microwave transmission equipment, and the requirement to lower operating and capital expenditure are among the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. In 2008, there was a decline in the growth of the European telecom industry owing to the Euro crisis. Nevertheless, the industry began recovering at a brisk rate after 2013. In 2019, Europe recorded 470.7 million unique mobile subscribers.

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Segmentation

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market – By Network Technology Type

Packet Microwave

Hybrid Microwave

Small-Cell Backhaul

Time Division Multiplexing

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market – By Component

Antennas

RF Processing Units

Indoor Units (IDU)

Outdoor Units (ODU)

Cables and Connectors

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market – By Mounting Type

Full-Indoor

Split-Mount

Full-Outdoor

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market – By Application

Navigation

Cellular Communication

Radio Telecommunication

Satellite Communication

Radar

Broadband Communication

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market-Companies Mentioned

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group

Intracom Telecom

Nokia Corporation

Anritsu

Aviat Networks, Inc

Ceragon Networks Ltd

DragonWave-X

The research on the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market.

