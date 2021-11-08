Europe Third Party Logistics Market Expects Massive Growth by 2020-2025 Focusing on Leading Players Deutsche Post AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Third Party Logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 210.0 Bn in 2017 to US$ 312.5 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.2% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Third Party Logistics Market” and forecast to 2025. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Third Party Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2025.

Boosting benefits in managing seasonal variations of products is fueling the Europe third party logistics market. Third party logistic (3PL) firms have diversified resource network which help core companies to expand quickly and efficiently in a cost-effective manner. Depending on the needs of core companies, 3PL possess the capability to scale labor, space, and transportation needs irrespective of the fluctuation in inventory. 3PL firms deliver adequate resources and flexibility in services even in case of seasonal inventory or new product release. Many of the businesses experience seasonal fluctuation in customer demand and it is essential to handle such swings in business in order to maintain efficiency in operations, thereby driving the third party logistics market in Europe. This factor has created a potential market space for Europe third party logistics market.

The mounting application of software solutions is anticipated to fuel the Europe third party logistics market growth. The adoption of the RFID enabled devices are expected to store data for easy transport that will also simplify tracking & identification of products. Software related to transportation management system will reduce the inefficiency and costs with saving time for operations. Moreover, the implementation of speech recognition software in warehouse management system communications will support order turn-round and inventory records with reducing employee-training requirements. Along with this, acceptance of cloud-based technology in 3PL companies will respond demands by recognizing the need for customer access which is expected to better meet the seasonal trends efficiently. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel’s new app to support mobile accessibility and new internet based control center to combine all online services and in china, KN FreightNet extension made for WeChat for digital accessibility. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of Europe third party logistics market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Third Party Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Third Party Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Deutsche Post AG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

DB Schenker

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DSV A/S

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Sinotrans Co., Ltd.

Geodis

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Germany is anticipated to leads the third party logistics market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Germany is one of the leading market for 3PL in Europe where warehousing is the major outsourced logistics service. Germany is one of the leading producers of automobiles in the world and many major car manufacturing companies are located in the country. Germany produces over 6 Mn vehicles every year, which includes both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Approximately 70% of most of the premium brand vehicles across the globe are manufactured by German companies. Being the hub for the major automotive industries, automotive semiconductors are extensively used in this industry. This bolster the Europe third party logistics market on the forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Third Party Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Third Party Logistics market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Third Party Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Third Party Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Third Party Logistics market.

