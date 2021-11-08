Orange Peel Extract Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2028

The reports cover key developments in the Orange Peel Extract Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Citrus is one of the most vital commercial fruit crops grown worldwide. Orange comprises over half of the total citrus production globally. The peels of citrus fruits are made of natural flavonoids, which include many poly-methoxylated flavones rarely found in the peel of other plants. Flavonoids are antioxidant compounds that have numerous health benefits, including the prevention of several chronic diseases such as heart ailments and cancer. Moreover, the orange peel extract contains higher quantities of nutrients such as Vitamin C. Orange peel extract is used in the manufacturing of pectin and also used in the cosmetic industry.

Some of the key players thriving in the Orange Peel Extract industry include

1. Aroma Magic

2. KCN Life Pvt. Ltd.

3. Konark Herbal and Health care

4. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

5. Purenso

6. St. Botanica

7. The Himalaya Drug Company

8. World Of Nature

9. Wow cosmetics

10. Zydus Wellness

The growing acceptance of orange peel extracts in developed nations such as America and Western Europe attributed to its popularity as an authoritative source of vitamins and flavonoids is driving the orange peel extract market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for beauty merchandise comprising of extra natural organic components is driving the market for the orange peel extract market. Also growing application in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to contribute toward the market increase of orange peel extracts market. Besides its use as an herbal texturizer for ointments, oils, and creams and as a superior thickener and stabilizer for shampoos, lotions, and hair tonics, pectin is also used as a superb skin anti-aging agent.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Orange Peel Extract market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Major Key Points of Orange Peel Extract Market

• Orange Peel Extract Market Overview

• Orange Peel Extract Market Competition

• Orange Peel Extract Market, Revenue and Price Trend

• Orange Peel Extract Market Analysis by Application

• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Orange Peel Extract Market

• Market Dynamics

• Methodology and Data Source

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Orange Peel Extract Market on a as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Orange Peel Extract Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development.

