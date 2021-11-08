Anaesthesia Mask Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Anesthesia masks are face masks used to administer anaesthetic gases to patients through inhalation. Since a static electricity spark can ignite certain anaesthetic gases, anaesthesia masks are made of anti-static silicone or rubber. Anesthesia masks have a double hose system that fits over the mouth and nose.

The anaesthesia mask market is driving due to the growing number of surgeries, increasing geriatric populations, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, lack of skilled professionals hampers the growth of the global anaesthesia mask market.

Here we have listed the top Anaesthesia Mask Market companies

1. Intersurgical Ltd.

2. GE Healthcare

3. Smiths Medical, Inc.

4. KindWell Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

5. HSINER Co., Ltd.

6. Medline Industries, Inc.

7. Ambu A/S

8. Flexicare Medical Limited

9. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

10. McCulloch Medical

Segmentation

The anaesthesia mask market is segmented on the basis of usage type, route of administration, and end user. Based on usage type, the market is segmented as reusable anesthesia face masks and disposable anesthesia face masks. On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized as oral and nasopharyngeal. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Anaesthesia Mask Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Anaesthesia Mask Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Anaesthesia Mask Market – By Usage Type

1.3.2 Anaesthesia Mask Market – By Route of Administration

1.3.3 Anaesthesia Mask Market – By End User

1.3.4 Anaesthesia Mask Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ANAESTHESIA MASK MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. ANAESTHESIA MASK MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

