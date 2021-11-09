Europe Employment Screening Services Market Key Players Analysis 2021 to 2028 Covid-19 Impact | CAPITA PLC, FIRST ADVANTAGE, GOODHIRE, HIRERIGHT

The employment screening services market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1053.28 million in 2021 to US$ 1457.39 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Employment Screening Services Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Employment Screening Services market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Major key players covered in this report:

CAPITA PLC

FIRST ADVANTAGE

GOODHIRE

HIRERIGHT, LLC

PINKERTON CONSULTING & INVESTIGATIONS, INC

STERLING TALENT SOLUTIONS

Big data refers to data collected from huge groups. The internet has been a one of the prime factors driving the big data application in employee screening market. Internet has made it easy for social networking sites, search engines, marketers, and other sources to collect huge amounts of information about employees. Information collected from big data can be used by companies to create employee wellness programs, improve their health care policies, and improve internal promotions. According to the American Statistical Association (ASA), 53% of the HR departments uses big data to help make strategic decisions for recruitment and selection and managing talent and performance. This is bolstering the growth of the employment screening services market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Employment Screening Services market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Employment Screening Services market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Employment Screening Services market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Employment Screening Services market segments and regions.

Europe Employment Screening Services Market Segmentation:

By End-User Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government Agencies

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The research on the Europe Employment Screening Services market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Employment Screening Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Employment Screening Services market.

