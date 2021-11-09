A Complete Guide to Material Handling Robotics Market [PDF Guide]
Explore more info>> https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007841/?utm_source=SatPR&utm_medium=10482
Material handling robots are used for various jobs such as pick and place, transport, palletizing/de-palletizing, and the packaging sector. They are used to enhance material handling efficiency, constancy, flexibility in the manufacturing processes. The development of new technologies is encouraging developers to build advancements in robots to increase their productivity and reliability.
Top Players in the market are:
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau S.p.A
- Denso Corporation
- EFORT Intelligent Equipment
- Estun Automation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Hyundai Robotics
- Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007841/?utm_source=SatPR&utm_medium=10482